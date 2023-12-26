18-Year-Old Detained At Hospital After Stabbing Boy In Wilton: Police

The events leading up to the arrest began in Fairfield County on Saturday, Dec. 23 around 5 p.m., when Norwalk Police officers contacted the Wilton Police Department and alerted them that a boy had been taken to the Norwalk Hospital emergency rooms with stab wounds received in an incident believed to have happened in Wilton.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Aidan Cruickshank of Wilton, was also at the hospital with the victim and was detained by Norwalk officers, according to Wilton Police.

Officers from Wilton soon arrived at the hospital and found the boy being treated for two stab wounds. Meanwhile, investigators determined that the stabbing had happened in the roadway of Orems Lane in Wilton, police said.

The investigation into the incident determined that after being stabbed, the boy had driven himself to Norwalk Hospital in his car along with Cruickshank and another young witness. The knife used in the stabbing was later found inside this vehicle, according to authorities.

Cruickshank, who is known to the victim, was later charged with first-degree assault and is now being held on a $250,000 bond.

The boy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and has since been discharged, police said.

The assault is still being investigated by the Wilton Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with any information is asked to call 203-834-6260 or to email crime.watch@wiltonct.org.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wilton and receive free news updates.