Woman Nabbed For Stealing, Cashing MoneyGram In Westport, Police Say

Valentina Dimitia-Coatanroch, age 51, of Stratford, was arrested by Westport Police on Sunday, Jan. 21.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, on Friday, March 6, 2020, Westport Police initiated a larceny investigation after a resident reported they had lost a MoneyGram they had purchased in the amount of $550.00.

When they called MoneyGram for a replacement, they were told that it had already been cashed, Woods said. The investigating officer determined that Valentina Dimitia-Coatanroch found the MoneyGram on the ground, endorsed it using her real name and address, and deposited it into her bank account.

Dimitia-Coatanroch was given the opportunity to reimburse the victim, but declined and an arrest warrant was issued, Woods said,

She was charged with larceny and released after posting a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in Stamford.

