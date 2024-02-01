Overcast 38°

Woman, 27, Charged In Westport Check Larceny Case, Police Say

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with larceny and fraud for allegedly stealing a Fairfield County resident's check out of the mail and then changing the amount and cashing it.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Kathy Reakes
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, Westport Police initiated a larceny investigation after a resident reported they had a check stolen and fraudulently deposited into an unknown account. 

The resident reported they sent a check made out for $560 from their home and the check was stolen and fraudulently deposited for $5,500, said Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police.

Using search warrants, video surveillance, and law enforcement sharing, Rosimer Martinez-Castillo, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was identified as a suspect. 

An arrest warrant was issued, and on Monday, Jan. 29, the investigating detective responded to Middlesex County Correctional Facility in New Jersey and arrested Martinez-Castillo.

She was transported to the Westport Police Department where was charged with:

  • Larceny
  • Conspiracy to commit larceny
  • Forgery
  • Conspiracy to commit forgery 

Martinez-Castillo was held on a $50,000 court-set bond.

