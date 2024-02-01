Woman, 27, Charged In Westport Check Larceny Case, Police Say

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, Westport Police initiated a larceny investigation after a resident reported they had a check stolen and fraudulently deposited into an unknown account.

The resident reported they sent a check made out for $560 from their home and the check was stolen and fraudulently deposited for $5,500, said Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police.

Using search warrants, video surveillance, and law enforcement sharing, Rosimer Martinez-Castillo, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was identified as a suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued, and on Monday, Jan. 29, the investigating detective responded to Middlesex County Correctional Facility in New Jersey and arrested Martinez-Castillo.

She was transported to the Westport Police Department where was charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Forgery

Conspiracy to commit forgery

Martinez-Castillo was held on a $50,000 court-set bond.

