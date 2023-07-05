DUI Crash: 34-Year-Old Westport Woman Hits Guardrail, Fence, Police Say

Charlotte Singer, age 34, of Westport, was arrested on Sunday, July 2 around 8:45 p.m. in Westport.

According to Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police, officers responded to the area of Kings Highway North and Canal Park for a one-car crash.

Upon arrival, officers located a car that crashed into a guardrail and fence near Canal Park, Woods said. A witness remained on the scene and provided the officer with details of the crash.

Singer was still in the vehicle when the investigating officer arrived and when he began speaking with her she could not recall how the crash occurred, Woods said.

He also noticed that her speech was slurred, and smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Woods said when questioned, Singer admitted to drinking wine but had stopped earlier in the evening.

The investigating officer administered a field sobriety test, which she failed to perform to standard, police said.

Singer was arrested and charged with DUI and failure to drive in the proper lane.

She was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 10.

