Westport Road Paving Gets Underway To Fix Those Potholes, Here's Where

The Westport Public Works Department said on Thursday, May 11 that paving will get underway on Monday, May 15, and continue through mid-June.
Town roadways slated for paving are:
- Oak Street
- Rodgers Way
- Reimer Road
- Sprucewood Lane
- High Point Road
- Adams Farm Road
- Greystone Farm Lane
- Wedge Wood Road
- Peaceful Lane
- Chapel Hill Road
- Pritchard Lane
- Increase Lane
- Harding Lane
- Sunrise Road
Is your roadway not on the list? For questions, call the Public Works Office at 203-341-1120.
