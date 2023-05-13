Westport Road Paving Gets Underway To Fix Those Potholes, Here's Where

The Westport Public Works Department said on Thursday, May 11 that paving will get underway on Monday, May 15, and continue through mid-June.

Town roadways slated for paving are:

Oak Street

Rodgers Way

Reimer Road

Sprucewood Lane

High Point Road

Adams Farm Road

Greystone Farm Lane

Wedge Wood Road

Peaceful Lane

Chapel Hill Road

Pritchard Lane

Increase Lane

Harding Lane

Sunrise Road

Is your roadway not on the list? For questions, call the Public Works Office at 203-341-1120.

