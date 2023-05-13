Fair 75°

Westport Road Paving Gets Underway To Fix Those Potholes, Here's Where

It's summer and that means it's time to go to the beach and not as fun, pave the roads to get rid of those pesky potholes.

Road paving is heading for Westport.
Kathy Reakes
The Westport Public Works Department said on Thursday, May 11 that paving will get underway on Monday, May 15, and continue through mid-June.

Town roadways slated for paving are:

  • Oak Street
  • Rodgers Way
  • Reimer Road
  • Sprucewood Lane
  • High Point Road
  • Adams Farm Road
  • Greystone Farm Lane
  • Wedge Wood Road
  • Peaceful Lane
  • Chapel Hill Road
  • Pritchard Lane
  • Increase Lane
  • Harding Lane
  • Sunrise Road

Is your roadway not on the list? For questions, call the Public Works Office at 203-341-1120.

