Westport Man Charged With Assault For Knocking Over Country Club Employee, Laughing

Walter Francis, age 58, of Westport, was arrested on Tuesday, July 23, for the Monday, June 3 incident at the Birchwood County Club in Westport.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, an investigation into the assault began after the employee contacted police and said while working, they were pushed to the ground while crouched down stacking menus.

The victim told police they were not injured but felt threatened and scared by Francis, Woods said.

Woods said through police interviews and surveillance footage, Francis was identified as the suspect who allegedly pushed the employee and then laughed about it afterward.

Francis was contacted regarding the incident and was warned not to contact the complainant or their family while the investigation was pending.

On two different occasions, after being warned not to contact the complainant, Francis and a family member attempted to contact the complainant, Woods said.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Francis turned himself in to police and was charged with:

Assault

Disorderly conduct

Tampering with a witness

Francis was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

