Weston Man Whose Body Was Found In Westport After Flooding Was 'An Easy Person To Love'

He went missing in the Aspetuck River in the town of Fairfield after his vehicle was located submerged in the water, according to authorities.

Divers searched the surrounding waters and located his body in the river in Westport, said Fairfield Police Sgt. Michael Stahl.

Robert Neil MacIsaac, age 59, a lifelong resident of Weston, was known as a valued member of the community, worked as a carpenter, served on the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, and "had many wonderful friends he would meet up with for a morning coffee or Sunday evenings at Outback Steakhouse," his obituary said.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department said he served with the department from 1985 to 2000.

"Bob was a great friend to many of our members and always lent a hand wherever needed," the department said.

According to his obituary, MacIsaac spent years supporting his family in all ways: "He would drive on the weekends from Connecticut to Huntington, Vermont to visit with family, tackle a project, take care of the Scottish Highland cattle, explore the woods, or support his brother with his maple syrup operation."

His family said MacIsaac was an "easy person to love and was the epitome of perseverance, hard work, curiosity, and kindness (to all humans and animals)."

He was predeceased by his parents, Joyce and James MacIsaac, and his siblings, Kathryn Ryan and Jim MacIsaac. MacIsaac is survived by his eldest sister, Cynthia Langley of Burlington, Vermont; his nieces, Joyce, Genevieve, Julianna, and Alexandria; and his nephews, Dylan, Neil, and Edward. He loved creating memories with his great-nephews, Parker, Flynn, Liam, Greyson, Madsen, and River and his great-niece, Alice.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Weston Volunteer Fire Department at 52 Norfield Road, Weston, CT 06883, or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at 99 Washington Street, PO Box 807, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, 25425.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.