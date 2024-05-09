The Fairfield County incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in Westport at the Lux, Bond, and Green shop on Main Street.

Westport Police said two individuals wearing gloves, masks, and hooded sweatshirts entered the business and began smashing display cases with sledgehammers.

The glass put up a valiant fight but ultimately was no match for the tools; the duo grabbed an unspecified amount of jewelry before fleeing the store.

They were last seen driving away from the area in a black BMW sedan toward Fairfield on Post Road East.

No customers or employees were injured during the heist. Two employees hid in the rear of the store and had no interaction with the culprits.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Police at 203-341-6080.

Watch surveillance video of the burglary below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.