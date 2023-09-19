Pair Of 16-Year-Olds Nabbed In Westport Carjacking, Stolen Cars Recovered, Police Say

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with the brutal carjacking and beating of the vehicle owner in Fairfield County.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Westport Police arrested one of the teens in connection with the carjacking that took place in Westport around 3:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17 on Bayberry Lane.

Based on information obtained by the Detective Bureau, a warrant to search a residence in Hartford County in Berlin was secured, said Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the warrant was executed by members of the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force, of which Westport is a member, along with members of the Berlin Police Department.

During the search four stolen motor vehicles were recovered, one of which was the Aston Martin taken during the Westport carjacking, Woods said.

A 2021 BMW 530i that was stolen from Westport on Saturday, Sept. 16, and used in the carjacking was also located during the search. Finally, a BMW stolen from Ridgefield and a Porsche stolen from Rhode Island were also recovered, Woods said.

Thirty-nine-year-old Derrick McGill, who lives at the home where the stolen cars were found, was placed under arrest by the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force but does not currently have charges pending in Westport.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and has been charged with the following crimes:

Four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle

Conspiracy to commit larceny of motor vehicle

Payment card theft

Illegal operation of a chop shop

Conspiracy to commit illegal operation of a chop shop

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Westport Police Detectives, the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force, and members of the Waterbury Police Department executed a second search warrant on a residence in New Haven County in Waterbury.

A handgun with an extended magazine was seized. A 16-year-old juvenile who resides in the home was arrested by Westport police after evidence linking him to the carjacking was uncovered.

He was charged with the following crimes:

Strangulation

Robbery by carjacking

Burglary

Criminal attempt to commit larceny of motor vehicle

Assault

Additionally, he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the theft of the BMW on Sept. 16, and used in the carjacking.

The first juvenile was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and illegal taking of a payment card.

Woods said Westport Detectives will seek an order to detain and if granted the juvenile will be transported to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center later Tuesday.

“By utilizing technology, inter-departmental cooperation, and good old-fashioned police work, the Detective Bureau in concert with Bridgeport Auto-theft Task Force was able to make rapid progress in this investigation which resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects less than 36 hours after the incident occurred," said Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas.

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said, “As always, the professionalism, expertise, and experience of our Westport Police Department, was on full display as they worked diligently and rapidly to solve this case."

Westport Police Detectives continue to work with partner agencies in developing leads to identify additional suspects involved in this incident.

