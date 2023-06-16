Traffic Alert: Cribari Bridge In Westport Work Scheduled For Friday

Westport Police said state Department of Transportation officials will be working on the William Cribari Bridge between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Friday, June 16 for repairs, said Lt. Eric Woods of Westport Police.

"Their plan is to intermittently open and close the bridge allowing traffic to pass while the bridge is open," Woods said.

During this time, Westport Police will have officers stationed on both sides of the bridge, one at Post Road West/Route 33, and one on Post Road East/Imperial Avenue to assist with traffic.

Motorists will be diverted to the Post Road during these closures.

Traffic congestion will be heavy, and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The bridge became struck open on Thursday, June 15 while work was being conducted causing a traffic nightmare.

It was finally reopened around 3:15 p.m., returning traffic to normal.

