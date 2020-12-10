COVID-19: Weston Public School District Announces Shift To Remote Learning

With a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and lack of staff, the Weston School District is shifting all schools to remote learning effective next week.

Superintendent William S. McKersie said that effective Monday, Dec. 14, the entire WPS District will shift to remote learning through Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

The remote mode will be full school days for all students, except for those already designated early release days, said McKersie.

Specific school days that are included: Monday, Dec. 14 to Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Jan. 4 to Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Each principal will be sending detailed information on the daily schedule shortly to parents.

The move was made after the district's leadership team determined the impact of COVID-19 has resulted in too many interruptions of daily and weekly routines for students and staff.

"While the district remains healthy and safe for all students and staff, and for all students and staff, and the district transmission of COVID-19 appears to be low, the increasing number of staff and students in quarantine has created inconsistent and disruptive learning environments for all," McKersie said.

Parents should look for regular communications from their respective principal and the Central Office.

