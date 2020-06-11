Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Staffer, Student Test Positive At Two Schools In Weston

Zak Failla
Weston's Hurlbutt Elementary School
Weston's Hurlbutt Elementary School Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A student and staffer at a pair of are schools have tested positive for COVID-19, but classes will continue as scheduled, district officials announced.

Both schools are in the Weston District.

Hurlbutt Elementary School Principal Laura Kaddis announced that a staff member has tested positive for the virus, though classes continued as planned on Friday, Nov. 6.

“Any individuals exposed have been contacted and are now quarantining,” Kaddis said. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus has been contacted by district or county health officials.

Despite the positive cases, health officials gave the green light for classes to continue on Friday, with a previously scheduled early dismissal planned for 12:35 p.m.

Additionally, a student at Weston Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. 

“We received confirmation this evening that a seventh-grade student at Weston Middle School tested positive for COVID 19,” Middle School Principal Daniel Doak said. “The administration had been monitoring this situation, which occurred outside of school grounds.”

