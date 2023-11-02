Road Closure Alert For Bridge Construction On I-95 In Westport

The closures and detours will run from Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at the I-95 southbound, Saugatuck Avenue (Route 33), on and off-ramps to I-95 northbound and I-95 southbound off-ramp at Exit 17 in Westport.

The closures are necessary for the new I-95 southbound bridge to be slid into place using Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques, said CDOT.

A new I-95 southbound bridge is already constructed on temporary supports adjacent to the existing I-95 southbound bridge. The old bridge will be demolished in place and the new bridge will be installed at the same location under an Accelerated Bridge Construction technique called “Bridge Slide”.

Officials said the closures will severely impact traffic flow on both I-95 southbound and I-95 northbound throughout the whole weekend.

Motorists are strongly advised not to drive through this area for the entire weekend, CDOT said.

The on-ramp to I-95 northbound at Exit 17 has been closed to traffic since Monday, Oct. 16, and will remain shut during the weekend of Friday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 6.

The Exit 17 off-ramps from I-95 northbound and I-95 southbound will also be closed to traffic during this weekend to facilitate the I-95 southbound bridge construction.

Saugatuck Avenue (Route 33) will also be closed to both motorists and pedestrians between the on and off-ramps at this location. The on-ramp to I-95 southbound at Exit 17 will remain open.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.