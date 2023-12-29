Greenwich Eatery Featuring Homemade Pasta Opens Second Restaurant In Westport

Il Pastaficio, located in Westport, is off to a strong start since opening its second location last year -- and was remodeled this year -- where you won't find your typical spaghetti and meatballs.

The flagship II Pastaficio is located in Greenwich in the Cos Cob neighborhood.

Known for its homemade pasta made fresh daily with flour from Italy, II Pastaficio also appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," one of the few in the state to do so, and the food was a hit with star host Guy Fieri.

But that's not what brings in the locals who are the bread and butter of the thriving restaurant. A quick look at Yelp says it all.

Jennifer L. had this to say:

"Delicious food. Blown away actually for Westport. Portion sizes too are BIG for Westport! I ordered two caprese salads, could have split one between my mom and me, but glad I got two they were so good!!!!"

Or this one from Fred I., who was the first to write a review:

"Fresh pasta made on premises, just like from the old country. Great food, service."

Some of the must-try dishes include the lasagna al Tartufo (truffle lasagna,) and the Paccheri freshly made and ready to be served with Prosciutto, zucchini & asparagus (usually a special of the day). Or if you are lucky enough try the squid ink pasta.

Christopher D. had this to say about the menu:

"Looking for authentic handmade pasta of all varieties? Check out Pastaficio. They have it all to fulfill your pasta needs, including ravioli, squid ink, desserts, homemade bread, and unique artisan oils. The prices are reasonable and the quality is superb. I promise you will never go back to dry pasta ever again!"

Prices are moderate for the quality of food and service is said to be excellent. Desserts are a must.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Kids menu available.

The restaurant is located at 135 Post Road E, Westport. For information or to order out, call 203-529-7973.

