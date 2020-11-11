Westport Police Department Welcomes New Officer

The Westport Police Department has sworn in a new policeman, Dominique Carr, bringing its total number of officers to 63.

Carr was sworn in on Monday, Nov. 9 at a small ceremony at police headquarters, compliant with COVID-19 restrictions, attended by the new officer's friends and family, First Selectman James Marpe and Police Chief Foti Koskinas.

“Today we are very excited and proud to welcome Officer Carr to our Westport Police Department family," said Koskinas at the ceremony. "He brings with him an impressive educational background and the valuable experience derived from serving another community, both of which will serve him well as he transitions into his new role.”

Previously, Officer Carr worked with the Windsor Police Department since November of 2018. A Hartford native, Carr graduated from Cromwell High School before earning a Bachelor's degree in Justice and Law Administration at Western Connecticut State University.

"Westport is honored for Officer Carr to join our community," said Marpe at the ceremony. "I am confident that he will continue the department’s well-established tradition of providing the highest level of service to our residents and visitors.”

Carr, said the department, will complete a modified field training and familiarization program to learn department policies and procedures before joining their patrol division.

The Westport Police Department was assisted in their interview process by representatives from the Board of Selectmen, Representative Town Meeting, Board of Education and TEAM Westport.

