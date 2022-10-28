Surveillance Video Leads To Charge For Man After Incident At Train Station In Westport

A surveillance video led to the arrest of a Fairfield County man for allegedly damaging a vehicle at a train station on purpose.

Dominic Demace, age 52, of Westport, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in connection with the incident that took place in September at the Saugatuck Train Station.

According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, on Thursday, Sept. 29, a woman came to the Westport Police Department to file a vandalism report.

The woman told Westport Police she parked her car at the Saugatuck Train Station and when she returned that afternoon, she saw a scratch as well as dents on the car’s right rear passenger door.

The investigating officer reviewed the surveillance video and saw a man standing near the woman's car holding what appeared to be a tire iron. The officer positively identified the male in the video as Dominic Demace, police said.

Demace reportedly admitted to vandalizing the car and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

On Tuesday, Demace turned himself in at the Westport Police Department where he was charged with criminal mischief, Wolf said.

Demace was released after posting a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

