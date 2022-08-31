Man Charged With Stealing Some $35K In Goods From Westport Ulta Beauty Store

Surveillance footage led to the arrest of a man for allegedly helping steal more than $25,000 in goods from a Fairfield County Ulta Beauty store in seven incidents.

The incidents took place in Westport between May and July 2021, at Ulta Beauty on Post Road East.

According to Lt. David Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to the store seven times to investigate shoplifting incidents, In every case, two or more suspects entered the store, placed a large amount of merchandise in bags or shopping baskets, and then left without paying.

The total amount of goods stolen between all the thefts was more than $35,000, Wolf said.

Ulta’s regional loss prevention manager viewed the surveillance footage from the various cases and positively identified a male known to her as Frank Greene, age 23, of the Bronx, as one of the suspects in all the Westport incidents, Wolf said.

The manager was familiar with Greene as he was reportedly a suspect in numerous thefts at Ulta Beauty stores in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, police said.

Based on the investigation, seven warrants for Greene’s arrest were completed and signed by a Superior Court judge.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, Greene was arrested by Westport detectives.

He was charged with:

Six counts of larceny

Six counts of conspiracy to commit larceny in the second-degree

Six counts of conspiracy to commit larceny in the third-degree

He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

