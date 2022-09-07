Man Accused Of Stealing Blank Checks From Mailbox In Westport, Then Depositing $24K

Police have accused a man for allegedly stealing a box of blank checks in Fairfield County and writing a check to himself for more than $24,000.

The incident took place in Westport on Tuesday, Jan. 11, when police officers responded to a home on Northgate Lane regarding stolen mail.

The complainant told officers that a box of blank checks was stolen. He advised that one of the stolen checks was written out for over $24,000.00 and cashed, said Lt. David Wolf, of the Westport Police.

The detective assigned to this case determined that the check was deposited at a Bank of America branch and completed a search warrant to discover the name of the account holder, Wolf said.

The account was purportedly in the name of Justen Diaz. Additional evidence tying Diaz to the crime was obtained. A warrant for his arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.

On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, Justen Diaz, age 19, of the Bronx, turned himself in at the Westport Police Department.

He was charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, police said.

Diaz was held on a $150,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.