Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Westport Home

A fire caused extensive damage to a Fairfield County home as temperatures dipped into the 20s.

The fire took place around 5 p.m., Monday, March 28, at 24 Red Coat Road in Westport.

Westport firefighters responded to the home after receiving a call for help saying they could see flames coming from the ceiling, said Westport Assistant Chief Matthew Cohen.

Westport Fire responded with four engines, a ladder truck, and a command vehicle. On arrival, a moderate smoke condition was seen coming from the attic and roof vents, Cohen said.

Firefighters made access to the attic and found heavy smoke and moderate fire conditions, he added.

Surrounding towns were requested to provide coverage as well as respond to the scene to augment staffing and water supply, Cohen said.

Firefighters were able to quickly deploy hose lines and extinguish the fire prior to those additional units arriving.

There were no civilian casualties and one firefighter sustained minor injuries, Cohen said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

