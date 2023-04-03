Body Found Floating In Westport Pond, Police Say

Westport Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a retention pond.

The body was found on Monday, April 3 by officers responding to a call of a reported body at 55/57 Greens Farms Road, said Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police.

The responding officers located the body and confirmed the person was dead, Woods said.

The investigation is currently in its infancy and the identification is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

