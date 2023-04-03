Contact Us
Westport Daily Voice serves Weston & Westport
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Got A Spare $4 Million? Norwalk 265-Room Hotel Heads To Auction
Police & Fire

Body Found Floating In Westport Pond, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area where the dead body was found floating in a retention pond.
The area where the dead body was found floating in a retention pond. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps

Westport Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a retention pond.

The body was found on Monday, April 3 by officers responding to a call of a reported body at 55/57 Greens Farms Road, said Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police.

The responding officers located the body and confirmed the person was dead, Woods said.

The investigation is currently in its infancy and the identification is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.