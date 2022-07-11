34-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Westport

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a running car in Fairfield County.

Police responded to a report of a person lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to the Westport Police Department.

Officers determined that the occupant was not responsive, police said.

EMS attempted lifesaving efforts, but the woman was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said the woman was "tentatively identified" as a 34-year-old Stratford woman. Her name will not be released until the autopsy is completed, police said.

The Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the woman's death.

The Connecticut Medical Examiner's Office in Farmington will determine the cause and manner of the woman's death, police said.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.