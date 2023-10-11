Paul Newman's Daughter To Unveil New Book About Parents At Westport Library

The Newman family has been a Westport institution for decades, so it's only fitting that she will host the launch of the book at the Westport Library on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

During the event, Newman will be joined by her longtime friend and filmmaker Doug Tirola, sharing insights into her parents, both local and Hollywood legends.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and is free to attend. Copies of Head Over Heels will be on sale, with Newman signing copies after the talk, the Westport Library said.

The book features 120-plus photos of the couple together, including many that have never been published, along with handwritten notes, letters, and family treasures.

Primarily an artist and jazz vocalist, Woodward is also a writer and a third-generation teacher whose career has included singing jingles, teaching in a women’s correctional facility, and leading art and vocal workshops, the library said.

Tirola, also a Westport resident, is a filmmaker and writer and the owner and president of 4th Row Films, a movie and television production company.

Although the event is free, reservations are required. Click here to reserve a seat.

