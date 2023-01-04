Westport Man Nabbed For Causing Disturbance At Popular Mexican Restaurant, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged with criminal trespass after allegedly repeatedly attempting to get inside a popular Mexican restaurant after he was removed for causing a disturbance.

The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Viva Zapata’s at 530 Riverside Ave.

Westport Police officers responded to the restaurant after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated man who was causing a disturbance, said Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police.

Responding officers located Brandon Beller, age 28, of Westport, who due to his intoxication and disruptive behavior, the manager requested that he leave and not return, Woods said.

Beller was told that he was not welcome in the establishment and would be arrested if he returned, police said.

He was uncooperative with officers but ultimately agreed to get a ride to the Saugatuck Train Station from Westport Police officers.

After dropping Beller off at the station, officers cleared the call but stayed in the area. In a short time, they spotted Beller walking back toward the restaurant and again told him to leave or be arrested, Woods said.

He then began walking away from the restaurant but, instead, made his way to the rear of the building where he climbed a fence and re-entered the property where officers were waiting for him, Woods added.

He was arrested and later released on a promise to appear ticket in Stamford court on Monday, Jan. 9.

