Westport Man Goes Missing While Hiking In NY

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a Fairfield County man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York.

The New York State Police along with the state forest rangers are searching for Westport resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, who went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking in Essex County on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.

Howard is described as being 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, with gray hair. He was last known to be wearing a long red jacket, grey boots, and snowshoes, state police said.

His last known location was at the Marcy Dam lean-to, police added.

Mount Colden, located within the Adirondack Mountains, is known for the Trap Dike which draws hikers year-round.

Anyone who may have seen Howard is asked to contact Troop B at 518-891-2000 or New York State DEC in Ray Brook at 518-891-0235.

