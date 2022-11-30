Westport Man, 76, Charged With Possession Of Child Porn, Police Say

A 76-year-old Fairfield County man has been charged with allegedly possessing child pornography.

John Minehan of Westport turned himself in to the police on Monday, Nov. 28, following an investigation into a cyber tip, said Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police.

According to Woods, on Monday, Aug. 15, Westport Police initiated an investigation into the possession of suspected child pornography by a resident after receiving a cyber tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The images contained in the tip were confirmed child pornography and the supplier of the tip provided the name of John Minehan as the person allegedly responsible for downloading the content, Woods said.

Along with the provided images and the suspect's name, NCMEC also provided the IP address of the device used to download the content.

Search warrants were executed to identify the subscriber of the IP address which confirmed the name on the cyber tip as being John Minehan of Westport, Woods said.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence in October and seized several items of evidence suspected of containing child pornography, he added.

On Monday, after turning himself in, Minehan was charged with possession of child pornography. He was released after posting a $150,000 bond.

