COVID-19: Westport Police Stepping Back On Use Of Drones To Enforce Social Distancing

Following an outpouring of complaints and concerns from residents regarding a drone program being tested in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Westport Police Department has announced it has decided to take a step back from the program.

The program, developed by technology/drone company Draganfly, uses drone software that can help identify if residents are social distancing while identifying possible coronavirus symptoms.

“In our good faith effort to get ahead of the virus and potential need to manage and safely monitor crowds and social distancing in this environment, our announcement was perhaps misinterpreted, not well-received, and posed many additional questions," said Westport's First Selectman Jim Marpe said.

"We heard and respect your concerns, and are therefore stepping back and re-considering the full impact of the technology and its use in law enforcement protocol," he added.

Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas said the department is always looking to bring innovative solutions to help improve public safety in the midst of the COVID-10 pandemic threatening the public, especially in Fairfield County.

"Although I see the greater potential of this technology, I will always be responsive and respectful of the concerns of our citizens in every decision that I make," the chief said.

The chief said the department was honored to be a part of the program which could someday prove to be a valuable lifesaving tool.

"The Westport Police Department has always made public safety its primary focus while simultaneously respecting the civil liberties of our residents and visitors. We remain steadfast in honoring this commitment," he added.

