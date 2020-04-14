COVID-19: Westport, Once CT Epicenter, Sees First Day With No New Cases Since Start Of Pandemic

Westport, once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epicenter following a house party in which an infected partygoer spread the virus to dozens of others, has seen its first day without an increase in the number of cases.

According to state numbers , Westport remained at 174 reported COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 13, the same number of cases reported on Sunday, April 12.

Weston saw an increase of one case from 39 to 40 recorded cases.

But officials with the Westport/Weston Health District said that although the "curve" may be flattening, now is not the time to relax social distancing.

"The spread of the virus is slowing but has not stopped," the department said in a statement. "Therefore, it is important to continue social distancing and diligently practicing those things that have shown to be effective in preventing the virus from spreading."

As of Monday, Fairfield County continued to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state with 6,004 cases. Statewide there were 13,381.

Statewide there have been 602 deaths due to COVID-19, with 262 in Fairfield County.

