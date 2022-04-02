COVID-19: Hospitalizations, Positive Infection Rate Down In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Data

The positive COVID-19 infection rate and hospitalizations are both down in Connecticut as the state recovers from the most recent wave of new cases.
On Thursday, March 31, nearly 14,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 501 confirmed new cases for a 3.68 percent daily positive infection rate, down slightly from the numbers recorded earlier in the week.
Seven more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 81 after topping 100 for several days last week.
As of Friday, April 1, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and approximately 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered nearly 1.5 million booster shots.
A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on April 1:
- 65+: >95 percent
- 55-64: >95 percent;
- 35-44: 94 percent;
- 45-54: 91 percent;
- 25-34: 89 percent;
- 16-17: 88 percent;
- 18-24: 85 percent;
- 12-15: 81 percent;
- 5-11: 48 percent.
The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:
- Fairfield: 202,152 (2,693 deaths);
- New Haven: 194,892 (2,806);
- Hartford: 176,654 (3,120);
- New London: 54,580 (653);
- Litchfield: 31,625 (454);
- Middlesex: 27,963 (479);
- Windham: 25,602 (300);
- Tolland: 20,439 (270);
- Unknown: 2,868 (1).
A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.
