COVID-19: Hospitalizations, Positive Infection Rate Down In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Data

The positive COVID-19 infection rate and hospitalizations are both down in Connecticut as the state recovers from the most recent wave of new cases.

On Thursday, March 31, nearly 14,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 501 confirmed new cases for a 3.68 percent daily positive infection rate, down slightly from the numbers recorded earlier in the week.

Seven more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 81 after topping 100 for several days last week.

As of Friday, April 1, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and approximately 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered nearly 1.5 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on April 1:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 48 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 202,152 (2,693 deaths);

New Haven: 194,892 (2,806);

Hartford: 176,654 (3,120);

New London: 54,580 (653);

Litchfield: 31,625 (454);

Middlesex: 27,963 (479);

Windham: 25,602 (300);

Tolland: 20,439 (270);

Unknown: 2,868 (1).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

