Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Westport Daily Voice serves Weston & Westport
Return to your home site

Menu

Westport Daily Voice serves Weston & Westport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Executive Order Reserves CT Hotels, Short-Term Rentals For Essential Workers
News

COVID-19: First Fatality Linked To Virus Reported In Westport

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The first fatality linked to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) announced in Westport.
The first fatality linked to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) announced in Westport. Photo Credit: now.ny.gov

Westport's first fatality related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was announced by the town's First Selectman Jim Marpe.

"I regret to inform you that Westport has experienced its first fatality resulting from COVID-19," Marpe said on Thursday, April 2.

The Westport resident was an 80-year-old man, the Westport Weston Health District said.

"On behalf of the entire Westport community, I want to express my deepest condolences to his family," Marpe added.

Marpe said the town is working "diligently and tirelessly" to stop the spread of COVID-19 and contain the contamination.

He once again asked residents to avoid infection by staying home and abiding by state and CDC guidelines.

Marpe said Westport had 125 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday: "Unfortunately, and despite our best efforts at prevention, our community was not spared," he said.

Neighboring Weston has 29 cases with one reported death from the virus.

Each day this number continues to increase, Marpe said.

"Please continue practicing virus distancing, stay at home and avoid gatherings of any type," he added.

Marpe said officials are appreciative of how many residents are remaining in their homes and have minimized social interaction.

"On behalf of this resident, please think about your neighbors, your elderly community members, and other vulnerable individuals when you practice isolation," Marpe said. "Together as a community, we will weather the storm of this terrible crisis."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Westport Daily Voice!

Serves Weston & Westport

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Westport Daily Voice!

Serves Weston & Westport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.