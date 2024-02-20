New Westport Restaurant Among Dozens Of Locations Fast Casual Chain Plans To Launch

Cava, located in Westport at 606 Post Road East -- one of 45 new restaurants the chain plans to open this year -- offers healthy food lovers just that with a wide array of bowls, pits, salads, dips, and dressings.

“Our mission is to bring heart, health, and humanity to food, and everything we do at CAVA is grounded in that spirit of generosity, to our guests, our team members, and our community,” said Christian Starkes, the eatery's regional director. “We couldn’t be more excited to be in Westport.”

Cava, which employs 30 to 35 people in the community, also focuses on helping others by holding a Community Day and accepting donations to support a local cause and matching those donations up to $1,000.

Some Cava favorites include such selections as pitas stuffed with crispy falafel, spicy lamb meatballs, Greek chicken, and spicy chicken and avocado.

Their bowls are also gaining notice with the tahini Caesar, lentil avocado, and more.

The restaurant says they go bold on flavor to make the food stand out and get your mouth watering.

One Yelper put it this way: "The lamb and chicken were very tender. The saffron rice was so perfectly cooked, as were the baby lentils. Loved the cucumber mint drink. Great having a healthy bowl place in town."

The service is also noted with many commenting on how "friendly" and "accommodating" they are.

Prices are medium. Kid meals are offered. Take-out is offered.

Cava also has a location in Greenwich.

For information, call 475-471-4523.

