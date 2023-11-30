Man Steals Item Worth $800 From Westport HomeGoods, Returns For Store Credit: Police

Mount Vernon resident Movado Thomas, age 25, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 16 in connection with his alleged theft of an expensive item from a HomeGoods store in Westport at 1850 Post Rd. East (Route 1), Westport Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

According to the department, Thomas's arrest stemmed from an incident on Dec. 14, 2020, when he allegedly entered the store and stole an item valued at over $800 before leaving the area.

Loss Prevention staff at the store then reported the theft to police on Jan. 16, 2021, and told officers that the same suspect who had stolen the item later returned it to another HomeGoods location without the receipt, receiving store credit in exchange.

The suspect had then used this store credit and a legitimate credit card to make purchases before returning these items with his new receipt. The suspect then received a full refund back onto his credit card, police said.

Police eventually identified this suspect as Thomas, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Nov. 16, Westport Police detectives went to Bronx County Court in New York to arrest him. Thomas was then taken to Westport Police headquarters and charged with third-degree larceny.

His court-set bond was set at $75,000, police said, adding that he was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 17.

