Man Caught Vandalizing, Breaking Into Cars At Westport Train Station, Police Say

Gaspard Nicolas, age 31, was arrested in Westport on Wednesday, July 5, after police responded to a report of a man attempting to enter cars and vandalizing others at the Saugatuck Train Station, said Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police.

When police arrived, they found Nicolas, a resident of Bridgeport, walking through the parking lot pulling on door handles, Woods said. The officer attempted to stop Nicolas but he continued walking away.

He was eventually stopped and arrested in the parking lot. The investigation revealed that he was responsible for the damage to six vehicles parked in the parking lot, Woods said.

Damage ranged from broken windshield wipers to broken side view mirrors.

Nicolas was held on a $2000 bond.

