$5M Westport Home Shares Same Architect With UN Building in NYC

For those that have $5 million for a home, a new listing in Fairfield County offers not only luxury but also bragging rights as it's designed by a renowned architect known for his stylish New York City office buildings.

The home, located in Westport at 88 Partrick Road, was designed by award-winning Howard Lathrop, a renowned architect who traditionally designed commercial buildings -- such as the United Nations building in NYC -- but also designed a handful of homes in the Westport area, where he resided, for high-level executives.

Highlights of the home include:

2-story library inspired by the reading room in NYC's Morgan Library

1,300+ bottle wine room

The dramatic three-story staircase in the foyer won the CT Home Building Industry Award

Bar with hidden cigar lounge

Yoga Studio

Saltwater pool, spa, and sauna

Every room has access to the outdoors.

Geothermal and solar power.

The home, which is 9,219 square feet and sits on three acres of land, features six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and one partial bath.

It also features a family room, sunroom, and adjoining kitchen that are open to one another.

Coldwell Banker, who is representing the property, says Lathrop intentionally created a layout that doesn't adhere to an architectural definition.

Made for entertaining, the home is located in Old Hill within proximity to shopping, trains, and dining.

Interested in taking a look? The home is listed by Cindy Raney & Team, at Coldwell Banker Realty

Click here for a virtual tour.

