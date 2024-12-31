Freezin’ for a Reason: Westport Polar Bear Plunge Makes Waves For Local Nonprofit

Organized by Weston residents Gena and Billy Mann, the plunge promises more than just a bracing dip — it’s an opportunity to help renovate Abilis Gardens & Gifts, a retail and training space offering meaningful job opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

The plunge takes place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 60 Compo Beach Road in Westport. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at abilis.us, but there will be on-site sign-ups.

Spectators are welcome to cheer on their freezing friends, who will brave the icy waters no matter the weather—sun, rain, sleet, or snow. The plunge is free, but donations are encouraged.

“This event is close to our hearts,” said Gena Mann. “We’ve experienced firsthand how programs like those at Abilis can transform lives. The renovation of Abilis Gardens & Gifts will create even more opportunities for meaningful employment and skill development, and we are thrilled to help spearhead a fun fundraising activity that will go to such good use.”

Abilis Gardens & Gifts is a cornerstone of Abilis’ Competitive Employment Program, blending retail operations with hands-on training to help individuals gain valuable workplace experience. Proceeds from the plunge will directly support this initiative, furthering Abilis’ mission of empowering the disability community.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Moonrocks Gourmet Cookies will be on hand with sweet treats and hot cocoa to warm up participants and supporters alike.

To register, donate, or learn more about Abilis and its programs, visit www.abilis.us.

