Man Nabbed For Assaulting Girlfriend In Westport, Police Say

The incident occurred in Westport around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 on the Sherwood Island Connector.

According to Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police, New Haven County resident Antonio Trusty, of Waterbury, was arrested after receiving information from his girlfriend that she was assaulted in a car and prevented from calling 911.

Trusty fled the scene and got a ride with a Door Dash driver who was stopped driving in the wrong direction on the I-95 entrance ramp, Woods said.

Trusty was located in the back seat of the car. He was removed and arrested. Woods said officers found in two a handgun, narcotics, and several unopened gift cards, The owner of the car denied that the bags were theirs and the victim confirmed that Trusty had left the area of the assault carrying bags.

Trusty was charged with:

Assault

Unlawful restraint

Interfering with an emergency call

Larceny

Sale of narcotic substance

Possession of cannabis greater than 1.5 ounces

Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

Criminal possession of a firearm

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

