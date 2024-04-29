Coyote Warning Issued For Westport After Dog Attacks

The incidents occurred in Westport over the past week in the North area of the town.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, two dogs have been attacked by coyotes, but neither was killed.

Woods said residents should protect their animals when out for a walk or while they are in the yard. He added that coyotes avoid conflict with humans.

To protect your family pets, Woods suggests taking the following measures:

While out at night with your pets, carry a powerful flashlight and keep tabs on your surroundings.

Coyotes can be successfully hazed or driven away using noise (high-decibel whistle or air-horn) or thrown objects (balls, sticks, rocks).

If you are walking a small pet and see a coyote, pick the pet up. Any time you are with your pet and see a coyote, give them a wide berth. You should gradually retreat, keep your eyes on the coyote, and be assertive and noisy (yelling or using a whistle).

While at home, a fenced enclosure is the best way to prevent unexpected wildlife encounters.

Deer fences are designed to keep out deer, but they do a poor job of excluding smaller species (like coyotes). Coyotes and other animals can often slip under deer fences.

Motion-sensitive lights can help alert homeowners to wild intruders at night and can help deter coyotes.

Pets smaller than 30 pounds are at serious risk from coyotes, but coyotes occasionally tussle with larger pets. Even larger pets will benefit from supervision.

There have been only two recorded fatal attacks by coyotes on humans in the past 100 years in North America.

If a coyote attacks your pet or you have a coyote problem in your yard, call Westport Animal Control at 203-341-6011.

