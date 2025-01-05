Car Fire Leaps Onto Westport Home Causing Major Damage To Garage

Firefighters were called to the vehicle fire on Sturges Highway in Westport around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. When crews arrived, they were unable to prevent the flames from spreading to the home, forcing a call for backup, officials said.

Flames licked at the garage before making the leap to burn away the frame as crews put it out.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the battle, and most of the home was not damaged. The car, however, lost much of its front end, photos show.

The Westport Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

