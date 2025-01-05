Partly Cloudy 34°

Car Fire Leaps Onto Westport Home Causing Major Damage To Garage

A car fire in Connecticut spread to a home this weekend, causing heavy damage to the vehicle and house, authorities said. 

The aftermath of a vehicle fire that leaped onto a house along Sturges Highway in Westport on Saturday evening, Jan. 4. 

 Photo Credit: Westport Fire Department
A firefighter examines the damage at a Westport fire on Saturday, Jan. 4. 

 Photo Credit: Westport Fire Department
Firefighters were called to the vehicle fire on Sturges Highway in Westport around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. When crews arrived, they were unable to prevent the flames from spreading to the home, forcing a call for backup, officials said. 

Flames licked at the garage before making the leap to burn away the frame as crews put it out. 

Luckily, no one was hurt during the battle, and most of the home was not damaged. The car, however, lost much of its front end, photos show. 

The Westport Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze. 

