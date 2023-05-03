Cameras Catch Man Throwing Neighbor's Mail Under Her Car In Westport: Police

The man's arrest stemmed from a complaint from his neighbor on Monday, March 20, when a Westport woman complained to officers that 57-year-old Westport resident James Doyle was stealing her mail, according to Westport Police.

The woman suspected that Doyle was taking the mail from her front porch, so she set up surveillance cameras that eventually confirmed her suspicion.

According to police, the cameras show Doyle allegedly throwing the woman's mail under her car on the evening of Sunday, March 19.

Doyle's neighbor also reported that on another day before the mail theft, he had made threatening comments to her while he was on his back porch.

A warrant was then issued for Doyle, who was already known by the investigating officer after several interactions with Westport Police.

On Wednesday, May 3, Doyle turned himself in and was processed on the following charges:

Second-degree threatening;

Second-degree breach of peace;

Sixth-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny.

He was then held on a court-set bond of $5,000 and taken to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.