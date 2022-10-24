New Westport Restaurant Cited For 'Good Food, Great Vibe'

Fairfield County has a new restaurant in an old haunt that has foodies talking and comparing notes of their favorite dishes and drinks.

Nomade, located in the old Tavern on Main in Westport, offers a casual cocktail and dining experience centered around good food with a great vibe.

The restaurant owners said their food is geared toward the Mediterranean Basin, the Pacific Rim, and the territories in-between with seasonal choices.

In addition to the new food, the decor of the restaurant has been completely redone and brightened up, it also includes an outdoor bar area.

One Yelper said: "Wow, what a beautiful spot. They took some time to reconstruct the old Tavern on Main and it shows. A bigger indoor bar and amazing outdoor bar, much more open dining room, and light colors, it's really stunning.

"You really have to see it to believe it. Let's be clear, the restaurant just opened so it's still smoothing some things out but all signs point to Nomade being a winner in a great location in downtown Westport."

Specialties seem to center around fresh seafood, but there's plenty more to offer.

Some favorites seem to be the charred octopus, shrimp cocktail shooters, and the beef Carpaccio to name just a few.

The vast menu also includes everything from steak and burgers to salmon and chicken with oysters, duck, and crispy rice in between,

Another Yelper had this to say: "First time here and loved it. Beautifully decorated interior with multiple hanging basket lights. There are two bars: one inside and one 'outside.'

"The outside one is enclosed under a glass atrium actually but it feels like you're outside. Drinks are generous, staff is friendly and happy. Owner is engaged and very nice. Food is good, vibe is great. What more could you ask for? Put Nomade on your Westport bucket list."

And speaking of drinks, their cocktail menu is large and includes an enjoyable list of choices made by experienced bartenders.

The prices are moderate to high; as we said the vibe is relaxed and soothing, and the service is good. Sunday brunch is also offered.

The restaurant is located at 150 Main St., Westport.

For reservations, call 203-557-9577.

