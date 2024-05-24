Fair 81°

Bridgeport Woman Charged For Writing 'Save Gaza' On Westport Crosswalk

A Fairfield County woman was charged with criminal mischief for spray painting "Save Gaza" on a crosswalk.

The defaced crosswalk. 

 Photo Credit: Westport Police Department
The incident occurred in Westport on Thursday, May 23, on the crosswalk at Post Road East in the area of Main Street.

According to Lt. Matthew Gouveia of the Westport Police, a Bridgeport resident identified as Katerina Hasiotis inked the words, which caused damage and resulted in temporary repairs being made.

Gouveia said that the Town Highway Department responded Friday, May 24, to address the matter properly.

Officers investigated, which led to identifying Hasiotis, who turned herself in to the police on May 24. 

She was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal mischief with a scheduled court date in June.

"The Westport Police Department is committed to protecting the public’s right to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of speech," Gouveia said. "Freedom of speech, however, does not include the destruction or defacement of public or private property."

