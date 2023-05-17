Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Car In Westport

The incident took place in Westport on Tuesday, May 16 in the area of 980 Post Road East.

According to Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police, a police officer on patrol was flagged down by a driver who said they were traveling behind two vehicles when they saw the passenger of one vehicle pointing a gun outside the side window in the direction of the car beside them.

The witness was able to take photos of the incident (including the license plate) and provided them to the officer.

The officer instructed the witness to wait in the parking lot for other officers and then attempted to locate the suspect vehicle.

The officer located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near Turkey Hill Road South, Woods said.

The driver and passenger were identified, and the driver was deemed to not be involved in the incident and was released, Woods added.

Woods said the passenger, identified as Isaiah Marrero, age 27, of Bridgeport, was found to be in possession of a black semi-automatic handgun.

Marrero validated the complaint made against him but said he and the driver of the other vehicle were co-workers and never intended to harm them, Woods added.

Marrero was arrested and charged with breach of peace and reckless endangerment.

He was released on a $10,000 bond with a court date of Wednesday, May 31.

