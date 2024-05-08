The incident occurred in Westport on Thursday, March 28, at the Minuteman Cleaners.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, officers initiated an investigation after a complaint was made about Glenn Leonard, age 62, of Bridgeport, who was upset over his bill.

An employee reported Leonard was attempting to retrieve items from the business but disagreed with the price they were charging, Woods said.

Woods said Leonard allegedly claimed that the price quoted was lower than the price charged and began to argue with the employee.

When the employee attempted to stop the conversation and put the items back, Leonard allegedly grabbed the items, causing minor injuries to the employee, and left the store.

Leonard turned himself in to Westport Police on Monday, May 6, and charged with breach of peace.

He was released after signing a promise to appear and was assigned a court date of Wednesday, May 29, at Stamford Superior Court.

