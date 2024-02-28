Vernon Man, 25, Killed In Crash Identified

Tolland County resident James Vaulkner, of Vernon, was killed on Tuesday, Feb. 27 during a crash with a 2018 Infiniti Q50 on Prospect Street in Vernon.

According to Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police, the driver of the Infiniti fled the scene after hitting Vaulkner's motorcycle.

Faulkner was transported to Rockville General Hospital in Vernon where he was pronounced dead.

Also involved were two parked vehicles, a 2005 Subaru Legacy and a 2015 Kia Optima.

At this time the Vernon Police Department is actively looking for the operator of the Infiniti, Marra said.

Vernon Police, with the assistance of Metro Traffic Services, are investigating the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time but it remains an active investigation.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Officer Matt Guilmette at 860-872-9126.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

