UConn Student Dies After Falling From Campus Parking Garage

The incident occurred in Tolland County around 9:30 a.m., Thursday, March 7 at the college in Storrs.

According to Stephanie Reitz, director of communications for the college, UConn police and fire personnel responded following reports of a person falling from a high level of the south garage onto the pavement.

The man, an undergraduate student whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to Windham Hospital in Willimantic with serious injuries, she said.

The student later died at the hospital, Reitz said.

The cause and manner of his death will be determined by the Office of the State Medical Examiner, Reitz said. UConn Police continue their investigation into the circumstances but have found no criminal or suspicious element.

"The University extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends and is providing support and resources to other students with whom he was connected," Reitz said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

