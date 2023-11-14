UConn In Storrs Face Cuts To Services, Price Hikes As Funding Disappears

The Board of Regents of Higher Education, an organization that oversees that state's 12 community colleges, state universities, and the online Charter Oak College, said the cuts by state lawmakers tightening their budgets along with the loss of federal funding is equal to 11 percent of the entire state system budget, the outlet said.

The University of Connecticut in Storrs and its satellite campuses are planning for a $70 million gap for the 2024-25 school years, according to research by the CT Mirror.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's budget chief said the school should have known this was coming (the cuts) and planned ahead, the outlet reported.

The effect on students and faculty will include cuts in the number of courses offered and jobs.

The CT Mirror reported that tuition and fee hikes are already in play.

