Tolland Pizzeria Gets Thumb's Up From Popular Pizza Authority During Tour Of CT Eateries

Camille's Wood Fired Pizza, located at 23 Fieldstone Commons in the town of Tolland, was praised by Dave Portney, who has become well-known for his Twitter and YouTube pizza reviews, on Wednesday, June 14.

Portney prefaced his first bite into the pie by saying that wood-fired pizza, like Camille's, is not his favorite. But, he praised Camille's for having less of the "flop" that wood-fired pizzas often have.

"Good," he said through his first mouthful. "But I'm right. If I'm ranking the ovens..."

Portney then proceeded to rank his favorite types of pizza-cooking methods, via a post-production whiteboard.

He said wood-fired ovens ranked third for him, after brick ovens and coal-fired, giving Camille's a still-solid score of 7.7 out of 10.

Portney said that upon entering Camille's, a person told him the eatery produced the second-best pizza in the state.

Many people agreed with that high praise, according to plenty of positive reviews on Yelp.

"Camille's is truly amazing; from the first warm welcome to the upbeat ambiance to the most delicious pizza with top-notch service," wrote one reviewer.

"Camille's serves some of the best pizza I've ever inhaled," wrote a self-proclaimed "pizza snob" on Yelp. "I was blown away, it bowled me over, knocked my socks off, had "the wow" factor, any other superlative that comes to mind... It is the best of the best."

The eatery offers a variety of curated pizzas as well as plenty of classic Italian pasta dishes and sandwiches.

