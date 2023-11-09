Mansfield Man Breaks Into Bedroom, Pushes Victim Against Wall During Burglary: Police

It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the Tolland County town of Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers received a 911 call from the victim, who was reporting an active burglary at their home.

According to investigators, 37-year-old Keith Haddad of Mansfield had originally been involved with police earlier that day, when he is said to have trespassed on the victim’s property.

That night, in an attempt to confront the victim about the events that occurred earlier in the day, Haddad broke in through the person’s basement door and went upstairs, yelling.

Once he found the victim’s bedroom, he forced his way inside, hurting the person’s arm.

Police said the victim, who was already on the phone with 911, was then pushed up against the wall by Haddad, who was still yelling. He grabbed and threw the person’s phone, breaking it.

The victim was able to push past Haddad and get out of the house.

Officers placed Haddad under arrest just 15 minutes later.

He is charged with:

Disorderly conduct;

Interfering with a 911 call;

Criminal mischief;

Home invasion;

Burglary; and

Criminal trespass.

He was held on a $30,000 bond until his arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Rockville Superior Court.

