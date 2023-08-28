Overcast 80°

Teen Seriously Injured At Storrs UConn Dorm After Being Pinned By Vehicle

A 16-year-old was seriously injured during an accident outside of a University of Connecticut building while helping a student move in.

Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Tolland County in Storrs around 10 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27 on the UConn campus.

Emergency personnel were called to the North Residence Halls complex on a report of a person struck by a vehicle, said Stephanie Reitz, a UConn spokesperson.

The 16-year-old individual, who is not a UConn student, was seriously injured after being pinned against a building, Reitz said.

Reitz said early information from the scene indicates the person was helping a UConn student move in at the residence hall, and tried to stop the vehicle when it was out of gear and had started to roll.

The person was taken by ambulance to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. 

The juvenile's gender or identity was not released.

Further information is not yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

