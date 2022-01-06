Contact Us
COVID-19: University In Connecticut Bans Spectators At Athletic Events

Zak Failla
With a record number of COVID-19 cases plaguing the entire state, a college in Connecticut announced that it will be banning spectators from attending athletic events in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus.

In Fairfield County, Western Connecticut State University in Danbury issued an alert to announce that beginning with the men’s and women’s doubleheader against UMass Dartmouth on Wednesday, Jan. 5, no spectators will be permitted at events.

Currently, the men’s and women’s basketball, swimming, and diving teams are currently in season.

The edict is in effect until further notice, according to school officials. Students remain on Winter Break until Wednesday, Jan. 19.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Connecticut administered more than 45,000 COVID-19 tests, which resulted in 10,344 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 22.60 percent positivity rate. 

There have been more than 9,000 virus-related deaths recorded in Connecticut since the pandemic began nearly two years ago in March 2020.

