The Tolland County wreck happened at around 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, on I-84 in the town of Tolland, near Exit 69.

Connecticut State Police said a 38-year-old New York man was driving a Hyundai SUV eastbound in the left lane when he suddenly veered across three lanes of traffic and went off the roadway.

The vehicle then rolled over before striking a tree.

Troopers said the man was able to free himself from the SUV before police and medics arrived on scene. He was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

Eastbound I-84 was closed at the scene for over three hours while emergency crews responded. The roadway fully reopened at around 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-896-3200 or email the agency.

